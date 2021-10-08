Beerfest at the Birdcage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries are reopening the Birdcage for a day of beer and baseball on Saturday. The Canaries’ season ended in early September, but the Birdcage will be buzzing with activity at Beerfest.

“We want to do more than just baseball out here and we want to do it more than just during the baseball season,” Canaries Director of Entertainment John Gaskins said.

“What better way to celebrate fall and the leaves changing and the weather cooling down than some nice craft beer out at the ballpark,” Canaries GM Duell Higbe said.

More than a dozen local and regional beer vendors will participate.

“Even if you are a beer connoisseur, they’re going to roll out something you may have not tried before,” Gaskins said.

“We’re lucky enough here in Sioux Falls that we have a lot of local vendors that produce their own beer, and they are all excellent, we serve them all at the ballpark here during our games. We wanted to give them a little extra opportunity to come out here and show off what they’ve got,” Higbe said.

The second annual event isn’t all about beer. You can participate in the Home Run Derby or test your arm against the radar gun.

“We’re at a baseball field. We’ve got to separate ourselves from all the other beerfests that are going on and we might as well use what’s behind us,” Higbe said.

Whatever your skill level, it’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy one last taste of summer.

“Sioux Falls loves its outdoor events because we only get so much good weather outdoors, right?” Gaskins said.

“We are way above normal, and we’ve got to take advantage of that as long as we can because the white stuff will be flying before we know it,” Higbe said.

The event runs from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Tickets are $35, allowing you to sample all the beer you’d like.