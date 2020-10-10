Beer, South Dakota wine coming to West Mall 7 Theatres

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moviegoers will soon be able to enjoy beer or wine with their popcorn at a Sioux Falls theater. West Mall 7 Theatres will be able to sell beer and South Dakota wine to guests at their movie theatres in Sioux Falls.

The alcohol sales can happen thanks to a Sioux Falls City Council vote this week.

“Maybe people will choose this theater because we offer that product,” West Mall 7 Theatres co-owner Todd Frager said. “Or choose to go to a movie in general. Popcorn does go pretty good with beer, and we sell great popcorn and maybe that’ll be a nice pair.”

Frager says COVID-19 has been hard on his theatre.

“It’s been devastating, it’s been very difficult,” Frager said. “We’re doing everything we can to stay open, and every idea that we come up with, we’re either going to try or do anything to generate a little business.”

Related Content West Mall 7 approved to serve beer and South Dakota wine

But, of course, selling alcohol isn’t as simple as selling popcorn.

“We understand that alcohol is a very serious thing to be selling, and we’re going to do everything we can to make it very compliant and smooth for our application,” Frager said.

He says if you don’t check specific boxes, you won’t get to enjoy wine or beer here.

“What it’s going to be is just no nonsense,” Frager said. “If you don’t have an ID, you’re not going to get a beer here. If you don’t have a wristband while you’re here, you’re not going to be able to drink a beer, and if you cause any problems you’re not going to be able to stay here.”

Frager believes the beer and wine sales will be ready to happen by Thanksgiving.