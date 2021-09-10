Beer drinking burglar? Man arrested inside closed restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officers found a man pouring himself a beer inside a closed restaurant and arrested him Friday morning, Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said at police briefing.

Police were called to the 300 block of North Cherapa Place around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on scene, they found the Sioux Falls man.

Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Lewis was arrested for first degree burglary.

Clemens said there was no sign of forced entry into the building.

