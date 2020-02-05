Beer brewing, a new way to teach science?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It involves complex chemical and biological processes, but we’re not talking about your typical science class. Brewing beer is becoming a booming business which is why the School of Mines wants to teach it.

Justin Hoff is a senior chemical engineering student and is a member of the Fermentation Club at the School of Mines.

“We basically just travel to different businesses around the area to different breweries, different wineries and we just learn about the fermentation process and help them out however we can,” Hoff said.

Hoff believes if House Bill 1081 becomes law, it would be a great opportunity for students to learn and apply different things they’ve been doing in the classroom.

“Such as microbiology, analytical chemistry, process, design and then it also gives us a creative streak to have individualism in our work,” Hoff said.

Brewing beer is a centuries old art that is still practiced all around the world and in local breweries, including Lost Cabin.

“There’s your four basic ingredients that go into brewing. You got water, which is your main ingredient, the malt, which they call the soul of the beer and then we got hops for flavoring and bittering to kind of balance out between the malt and then your yeast of course which makes the beer,” Tom Silbernagel, head brewer and owner of Lost Cabin, said.

“I just hope that it gets more students involved. It’s a really fun hobby, it’s awesome to do. It emphasizes a lot of different principals of engineering in a fun a creative manner,” Hoff said.

The bill will allow students, 21 or older, to make beer or wine on campus for educational purposes only. And they would be making a very limited amount.

