SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You can enjoy some craft beer and bingo this weekend all while helping support a local non-profit.

Jamie Schaunaman is getting ready for bingo this weekend at Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Winery.

“On a monthly basis we have bingo where it’s free to play, we just ask for a free will donation from our guests and those donations go to a local non-profit or charity,” Sioux Falls hospitality manager, Jamie Schaunaman said.

This Saturday’s event will benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“We are excited that we get this opportunity, we can bring fliers, and we can bring some information, any time we are able to go out into the community and let people ask us questions, that’s the best part,” executive director, Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Madeline Shields said.

Executive director, Madeline Shields says they serve about 200 guests on a daily basis. It costs about $4,000 a day to run the organization.

“Every penny that comes in and supports this mission is extremely helpful,” Shields said.

Bingo is from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Schaunaman expects it to be a full house.

“Last month people were waiting outside and we open the doors at noon and by 12:01 every table had someone at it so it’s definitely fun, we get full in here,” Schaunaman said.

An event that’s a win-win for everyone involved.

“It’s just really important that we are able to give back in a way or help facilitate a way to keep those organizations going and continuing to do the services they do,” Schaunaman said.

It is a family-friendly event, and prizes will be given out to winners. To learn other ways to help out the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, click here.