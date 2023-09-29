SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the eastern part of the city.

Officials say it happened in the 1300 block of Annway Drive just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the second-floor window of a home.

Once inside, firefighters found a bedroom on the second-floor on fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out in a few minutes.

The flames were contained to the upstairs bedroom, but there is light to moderate smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was hurt.