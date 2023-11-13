SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We may still have a few days before Thanksgiving rolls around and Christmas is even further away, but if you’re already in the giving mood then a stop at Lewis Drug could turn you into a Santa.

Right inside the doors of Lewis Drug, you’ll find this Christmas tree, but this pine isn’t for sale. Instead, it’s offering up a chance for you to become a Santa to a senior.

“You take a tag off the tree, purchase the gift within the Lewis location, everything is here and ready for you. Then you just bring it back unwrapped and we throw it under the tree,” Rebakah DeHaai, office manager with Home Instead Sioux Falls, said.

“Some of the most requested items are blankets, slippers, robes, toiletries, food items, cleaning supplies, so it’s really easy,” Lisa Garriss, store manager at Lewis Drug, said.

This is the 18th year the Home Instead organization has hosted the program in the Sioux Falls area.

“Oh, it’s wonderful having the program here. So many families come in and really start their giving with that tree,” Garriss said.

Once the gift boxes under the tree are full, Home Instead staff will take them to be wrapped in bags decorated by elementary students and then gifted to seniors in the community.

“They go to low-income facilities and this year we’ve chosen two. So we have over 300 residents between the two facilities and we’re hoping to get at least 300 gifts for them,” DeHaai said.

A gift that goes beyond just what’s wrapped in the paper.

“Just the look on everyone’s face when we give them a gift, you know, because a lot of these people don’t have family or companions or anything like that to share the holidays with. So we love to throw a party for them,” DeHaai said.

Home Instead will give the gifts to the seniors during a party closer to Christmas time.