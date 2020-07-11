‘Beautiful Kingdom’ to kick off Mondays At McKennan next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A seven-week free concert series gets underway next week at a central Sioux Falls park.

Mondays at McKennan kicks off on the 13th with music from Beautiful Kingdom, a Luverne-based trio. The band has been recording an album during the pandemic and is excited to hit the stage.

“I think people are going to feel safe and joyous and it’s going to be a lot of really good energy, really exciting,” Sessen said.

