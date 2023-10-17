SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fall colors are really starting to pop on the east side of South Dakota.

While in Bristol for a story Monday, Kelli Volk and photographer Adam Asmus noticed a lot of beautiful fall leaves.

According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the leaves are at their peak near Aberdeen, Watertown, Sioux Falls, Pierre and the Black Hills.

In Minnesota, the western part of the state is still at peak right now. Northwestern Iowa is also in its peak viewing period right now.

Nearly a week ago, Adam Asmus visited Leaders Park in Sioux Falls where he found people enjoying an autumn day.