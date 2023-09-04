SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunshine and no school add up to a perfect day at the pool for Aiden Garnes.

The teenager, his family, and a friend spent the the hot holiday at Wild Water West.

“It’s cooking. I’m cooking right now actually,” Garnes said.

Staff at the waterpark were expecting a busy day Monday, not only because of the sizzling temperatures, but it was the last day of the season.

Volk: Why’d you guys come out here today?

Swimmer Danielle Polley: We always get season passes and it’s just a great way to spend the last day of summer, beat the heat.

The long weekend is one of at least three major hot spells in KELOLAND this summer.

“A lot of the heat waves have been crazy, but I feel like this has been a cool summer, like mostly 80s, so overall I think it was a great summer,” Lead guard Jenni Peterson said.

After Labor Day, swimmers will have to wait until next year to float down the lazy river or glide down the slides, but for now Garnes is soaking up summer fun.

“We’re here to party,” Garnes said.

Wild Water West closed for the season at 4:00 PM Monday.

The waterpark had to shut down its bumper boats and go-karts this weekend and Monday because of the heat.