BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – Most people will opt to stay indoors with air conditioning when temperatures rise like they have been this week. But farmers and gardeners can’t as easily take a break from the sun.

Working in the field isn’t easy when heat and humidity reaches triple-digit temperatures.

“Pre-season I wore a lot of flannel, like long-sleeves, sunhats, I had to put on sunscreen, drinking like almost a gallon of water a day. Just trying to, you know, combat the heat so you can work out here a lot longer because the sun will drain you really quick,” Spencer Warkenthien, a worker at Cherry Rock Farms, said.

“You get cooked after a while, you get about three in the afternoon and you’re about ready to be done,” Tristan Bisbee, a worker at Cherry Rock Farms, said.

That’s why workers at Cherry Rock Farms try to get most of the picking done before noon and cool off under shade cloths.

“Every year we get stretches of days where we kind of have to endure some mid-90 degree temps and high humidity and it’s just the way it is, we deal with it the best we can,” Marco Patzer, owner of Cherry Rock Farms, said.

The heat takes a toll on crops too.

“Well the corn, generally, along as we have enough moisture the corn really likes, you know, it grows well in this kind of heat. Tomatoes do well in this kind of heat. But then there’s crops like all of our cold crops like the cabbage and even cucumbers don’t do well in this kind of heat,” Patzer said.

Despite the challenges, Cherry Rock Farms keeps chugging on.

“Nobody really enjoys this kind of heat but we just deal with it the best we can. We have a job to do so luckily I have a good team around me. Good staff of people that they’re willing to work in this kind of temperatures so we just deal with it the best we can,” Patzer said.

The Cherry Rock Farms market is open from 10 to 6 Tuesday through Friday and 10 to 3 on Saturday and Sunday.