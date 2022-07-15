SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of events taking place in Sioux Falls this weekend and with scorching temperatures and high humidity, health officials want to remind people to stay safe while having fun in the sun.

Fixing windows can be a real pain, especially if you have to work in this heat.

“It’s been pretty hot and humid, but other than that it’s been pretty good, it could be worse,” Travis Bultje said.

Downtown will be a hotbed of activity this weekend, literally, with concerts at Levitt at the Falls, a block party at 6th and Main, and Crazy Days.

Hundreds of Harleys will be gathering for Soo Foo Motofest where there’ll also be two concerts and a car show, among other activities.

But organizers are ready with a first aid tent and…

“We have plenty of Bud, Bud products all your favorite cold beverages and plenty of Coke products and water on hand awesome food vendors, great motorcycles to look at get your knees in the breeze and enjoy riding and come out and see what we have to offer and support what we have going on,” organizer Jimmy Entenman said.

While a lot of people are struggling to try to do whatever they can to beat the heat, we found some who don’t seem to mind it at all.

“I think your heat is lovely and you have the breeze it’s wonderful Don: That’s because you’re from Arizona Uh huh laughs,” Trish Beman of Arizona said

“We’ve turned on the heat and sat on the heater with extra blankets, because the hotel rooms are so cold it was freezing,” Kelly Beman said.

Health officials remind everyone to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks with air conditioning, and don’t over-exert yourselves.