WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a hot start to the week with temperatures climbing into the 90s for much of KELOLAND Monday.

Emma Even and her family spent part of the day at Wall Lake beach.

“I finally have the day off work and I think it’s a great way to spend time with family,” Even said.

Sara Whitley was also off work because of the Juneteenth holiday.

The Tea woman brought her children to the Minnehaha County Lake to chill on the toasty day.

“We knew it was going to be really hot today, so this seemed like the perfect place to come cool off,” Whitley said.

While some people soaked up the sun from the sand, Brenda Mailloux and her friend settled in just on the edge of the water.

“Just beats sitting in town,” Mailloux said.

From floating flamingoes to books on the beach, there’s something for all ages to enjoy at the busy recreation spot.

Volk: Why do you think it’s great to be at the beach?

Braden Evans: Because I like being at the beach.

While the sand and water lovers came to the beach for the fun, they also stayed safe in the sun.

“We load up on sunscreen. We’ve got our juice pouches. We’ve got two bottles of water in here, so staying hydrated is really important,’ Whitley said.

“Sunscreen, lots of sunscreen,” Even said.

With summer officially starting on Wednesday, beach season is only heating up.

On top of drinking lots of water and wearing sunscreen, the CDC recommends light loose-fitting clothing on hot days.

You should also schedule your outdoor activities carefully.