RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Pools across KELOLAND are busy this week as people look to stay ahead of the rising temperatures.

With the heat turning up in Rapid City, the public pools want to help families keep cool with two special events for the rest of summer.

“Used to be some family swims on Sundays and we’ve just promoted that to be more all-inclusive for everyone. So if you have four people in your group you can come down for 12 dollars,” Aquatics Specialist Barb Iwan said.

The public pools also offer a Slash and Dash special for those who want to swim from five to six o’clock at night.

Rapid City Aquatics already want people to get out and enjoy the pools this summer. But Beat the Heat is all about getting families together to enjoy these pools in all the different locations with all the unique things they offer.

“Each pool does have their own unique features. Sioux Park is more of our little kid-friendly pool, shallower water. Park View and Horseman both have deep water. Park View does have the diving board and Horseman has the drop slide and our climbing wall. So it’s just different features,” Iwan said.

With temperatures rising, cooling activities are a must.

“We really want people out in the water. Whether it’s on, in or under the water we really promote anything water related,” Iwan said.

While each pool offers something different, they all provide fun for all ages.

These summer pool events will continue through the month of August.