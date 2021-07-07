Beat the heat at the first hydrant block party of the summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first hydrant block party hosted by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Sioux Falls Police, and Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is Thursday, July 8.

The event is free for all ages to attend from 1 to 3 p.m. at Frank Olson Park. There will be games, music and of course a hydrant spray. The Siouxland Book Mobile will also be in attendance.

The health department will also be there to answer any questions.

Hydrant parties will be every Thursday afternoon this summer.

Check the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec events calendar for information on locations and other events happening around the city.