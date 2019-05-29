Bear spotted near Wilmot in Roberts County
WILMOT, S.D. (KELO) -- A bear has made its way to northern South Dakota.
Trent Ammann shared videos of the bear on his property in rural Wilmot on social media. He told KELOLAND News he has never seen bears in that area before. He has seen wolves and mountain lions before but never a bear.
The Game, Fish and Parks Department is investigating.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
