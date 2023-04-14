SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coffee crowd at Josiah’s in downtown Sioux Falls included some four-legged customers who preferred chew-toys to caffeine. The business is collecting pet food through Saturday for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society during the first-ever Beans & Barks event.

Tilly is minding her table manners as she dines-out at Josiah’s with her owner Grace Glanzer.

“She does eat right off my plate sometimes. So, she gets some people food during it,” Glanzer said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Glanzer appreciates that Josiah’s is a pet-friendly business.

“Leaving her at home, she’s a needy dog and so it’s really nice to bring her out and kind of get her out, too, and it brings some joy to people’s faces sometimes when they see us, too. You tired? You tired?” Glanzer said.

While Tilly chills, Josiah’s customers have been dropping-off pet food for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“Since we’re dog-friendly, it just seemed kind of appropriate to pick the Humane Society to be somebody to partner-up with for a fundraiser,” Josiah’s owner Kibbi McCormick said.

Josiah’s is also offering prizes to both pets and people to get even more donors through the doors.

“We’re having a 50-50 raffle and then we also have some dog-friendly prizes and some summer prizes, different gift cards from some of our neighbors,” McCormick said.

Customers also have the option to round-up their tab to the next dollar with the additional money going to the Humane Society.

“If your tab comes out to be $39.50, you can round-up and give it to the Humane Society to make it an even dollar amount and we’re hoping we’ll have some pretty decent contributions from that, too,” McCormick said.

“A dollar can make a difference. Even if you’re one person can make a difference if everybody donates a dollar,” Glanzer said.

The Beans & Barks fundraiser is a way for Josiah’s to serve their signature fresh-ground coffee and serve the community by helping the Humane Society. Here, the coffee’s always flowing and tails always wagging.

Beans and Barks takes place again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josiah’s says the Humane Society may bring some of their puppies for the event.