Beal Distributing warehouse low on beer in cans due to shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beer distributors across the country and right here in KELOLAND are running low on supplies thanks to an aluminum can shortage.

Beal Distributing in Sioux Falls says its warehouse is usuall stocked full in the summer with 21-days worth of supplies. Right now, it has enough to last five days. Ed Beal says with more people drinking at home and other variables, can suppliers aren’t able to keep up. One of Beal’s top sellers are these 30-packs of Busch Light. He’s having a hard time keeping the packages in stock.

“Didn’t have any Busch Light 30-packs in the warehouse yesterday. They came in this morning. We’re loading them on the trucks because we’re hitting the rural markets and stuff like that today,” Beal said.

Beal says the shortage means a lot of the stores he supplies are only getting about 70-percent of their orders filled.