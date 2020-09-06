Beal Distributing feeling the impacts of can shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An aluminum can shortage in the United States is having an impact on beer supplies here in Sioux Falls. Beal Distributing usually keeps its warehouse filled with a variety of products in all sorts of packages. It’s currently missing about half of what it normally would have on hand because beer companies can’t find enough cans.

Ed Beal with Beal Distributing says this summer has been like no other.

“It’s insane. Something we’ll never see I hope again,” Beal said.

He says from the pandemic forcing people to drink more at home to other variables, there’s a big shortage of aluminum cans.

“Usually we have a 21-day inventory supplied in the summer months and stuff like that. Right now we’re running about five days of inventory right now in the warehouse. A lot of the packages when we go out and look or whatever, you’ll see holes where there’s supposed to be 5-6 rows of Busch Light 30-packs. There’s four pallets right now,” Beal said.

The shortage comes at a busy time. This past July, Beal Distributing sold more beer than they have over the past 50-plus years which leads to an empty warehouse.

How does that affect you the consumer? You might have to buy your favorite beer in glass bottles or different packaging and that might be more expensive.

“They’re not going to see some of the packages that they’re used to getting and stuff like that. The product will still be there as of right now. It’s just going to be in different package form,” Beal said.

Beal says aluminum can suppliers hope to be able to meet demand by October or November.

“I’m hoping we’re at the worst right now and I’m hoping things are starting to turn around,” Beal said.

Beal says the shortage means a lot of the stores he supplies are only getting about 70-percent of their orders filled.