Beadle County man facing multiple rape charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple rape charges in Beadle County.

The charges were filed against Arthur Long this week. According to court documents, the investigation started in November when the parents of the two alleged victims, ages 9 and 14, went to police after the girls said that Long had been touching them.

The alleged crimes happened over the course of several years. Court documents say Long was a family friend and the girls would stay at his home when he lived in Huron.

When interviewed by police Long denied the allegations.

According to court documents Long recently moved to Watertown and is a member of the South Dakota National Guard.