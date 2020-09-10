Beadle County holding mass testing for State Fair workers Friday

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Fair workers can receive asymptomatic COVID-19 testing on Friday.

According to the Beadle County COVID-19 task force, the mass testing will happen from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 11 and Sept. 18. The testing is for people who had a direct working connection to the state fair, which provided a form for testing.

The testing is also for only asymptomatic persons. Someone with COVID-19 symptoms should contact a medical provider.

The mass testing is not for the general public.