SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With warmer temperatures on the way, road construction across Sioux Falls is picking up.

The Public Works Division will kick off over a hundred million dollars worth of construction projects starting at 41st and the I-29 interchange on Monday.

The construction will include the addition of a diverging diamond interchange. Weather permitting — work will begin on March 27th and be completed in spring of 2024.

“As work is progressing on the interchange itself there will be closures on the on and off ramps of I-29 periodically as construction progresses,” said Brad Ludens, Principal Engineer.

Another project will start on April 3rd on Benson Road and the 1-229 interchange in Northeast Sioux Falls.

“We will be able to maintain one lane of traffic each stretch west of the interstate during construction. Benson road will be fully closed to traffic east of the interstate during 2023,” Ludens said.

The interchange reconstruction is expected to be completed in spring of 2025.

85th street and Cliff Avenue will also be under construction starting April 3rd. That project is expected to be finished by mid-August.

“We purposely set the completion date for that project in mid August so that it was done before school starts because Harrisburg is building another new Freshman Academy at that location,” Ludens said.

As you’re traveling through these construction areas, be sure to slow down and give the workers plenty of room.

Digital Reporter Rae Yost expanded more on the many projects. You can a link for construction updates here.