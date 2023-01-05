SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Our latest winter storm was not only hard on our roads… all of that snow was also tough on snow blowers.

If you are one of the many people in need of a new machine… or repairs, you may need to wait.

Grant Carlson has been fixing snowblowers at Ideal Yardware for the past 20 years.

“It’s a fun niche to be in as far as small engine repair so I’ve just appreciated it and enjoyed it,” said Grant Carlson, mechanic.

In that time he’s seen his fair share of snow and repairs, but he says this year has been different.

“This snow has been really brutal on machines it’s been hard on belts and wheel drives specifically,” Carlson said.

Carlson and others at Ideal Yardware have been working around the clock to get the machines fixed, assembled and ready to tackle the snow.

“So on any given day, during the winter, we’ll have about 120 snow blowers built. Now that can be a two or three day supply, especially lately. But some of my staff worked last night till after midnight assembling snow blowers they’d be ready today,” Owner Cory Hansen said.

If you’re looking to get your winter necessity fixed so you’re ready for the next round of snow, the wait time is more than 2 weeks.

“People bring them in to be repaired and we can’t get to them for a few days. So they actually look at maybe new ones and then passing that down the line or selling it to a friend or a customer,” Carlson said.

“It’s a lot of snow, so a lot of stuff breaking. But our guys in the back are great. They’re really good at what they do,” Hansen said.

Hansen says the shop will receive a shipment of over 100 more snow blowers Friday morning.