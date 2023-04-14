MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (April 14, 11:30 a.m.): Officials said that about 3,200 acres have burned in Monona County as fire crews work to put out another grassfire Friday.

The fire started as a structure fire near E60 and Oak Avenue Thursday afternoon but spread north to Preparation Canyon and the Loess Hills forest. The fire is not connected to the Wednesday grassfires. As of an 11:15 a.m. press conference, Monona County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Prorok said that about 3,200 acres of timber and grassland have burned.

All fire departments from Monona County and some departments from Harrison County are battling the fire. Prorok estimated that 20 agencies are on the scene.

Officials are warning residents in the area of the grassfire to be prepared to evacuate, but that there are currently no mandatory evacuation orders.

Monona County Sheriff Kevin Ewing said they are working with the local fire departments to about the severity of the fire to determine the need for evacuations. He added that his department spoke with local residents Thursday night to advise them of the situation and will continue to do so. Ewing said that some local residents have already loaded up some valuables and are prepared to leave if necessary.

Roads are being closed in the area and non-residents are asked to not enter the area so firefighters can work safely.

There have been no injuries, and the only loss of structure was the structure in the initial fire report.

Prorok said they have received excellent help from the State and Iowa DNR as well as farmers bringing their discs.

“We had really wonderful support last night supporting the Moorhead people,” Prorok said. “We had the great support from the local farmers. Can’t thank them enough for the discs and them coming out and help us. And also our local co-op came out and provided fuel for our firetrucks and farmers. Can’t thank them enough.”

Ewing said that updates will be posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page and provided to the media. He also said people can call the sheriff’s office at 712-433-1414 or 712-423-2525 to call with questions.

If anyone wants to help by providing water or food, drop them off at Hoffman Agency in Onawa or the Moorhead Fire Station in Moorhead.

A burn ban is currently in place for Monona County, Iowa.

Monona County fire near E60 in Preparation Canyon photo courtesy of Zach Schrader

PREVIOUS: Monona County Emergency Management is encouraging residents living near E-60 and Oak Avenue to prepare for possible evacuation. This is the second days of large grass fires in Monona County this week.

According to a release from Monona County Emergency Management, the Moorhead Fire Department was called to assist the Pisgah Fire Department at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire started as a structure fire near E60 and Oak Avenue but spread to nearby grass and timber due to high winds.

Officials are still currently fighting to get the fire contained. Due to the terrain, dry conditions, and strong winds, the fire has spread north. There is currently a burn ban in effect in Monona County due to these conditions.

Monona County Emergency Management said that those who live in the area need to prepare to evacuate if a request is sent out, but no evacuation order has been given at this time. Emergency Management said that due to the high winds things can change very quickly so they must be prepared.

Emergency Management said the main area of concern is residences that are located north of E60 to E54 from the area of Larpentuer Memorial Road to Orange Avenue.

Roads are being closed in the area and non-residents are asked to not enter the area so firefighters can work safely.

Monona County had every fire department in the county respond, along with support from the Department of Natural Resources, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Monona County Conservation, the Monona County Roads Department, and units from Harrison County.

If residents have any questions they are asked to contact the Monona County Law Enforcement Center at 712-433-1414.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Highway 183 and 314th Street south of Moorhead to talk about the fires.