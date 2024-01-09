SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — This week’s snow may have some of you opting to stay inside, but that’s not an option for everyone.

Mail carriers with the Postal Service have been out and about today navigating the snow and cold temperatures.

Tommy Heueur has been working this route for USPS for the last nine years.

He’s experienced many South Dakota winters. So far..

“This is the nicest winter, I’ve ever experienced,” Heueur said.

But the excess snow from Monday has created some difficulties. Mark Inglett with USPS says there are some ways you can help.

“The path of the snow is gonna make it tricky to get to the mailbox if we could clear a path to the mailbox up on the porches and keep them clean,” said Mark Inglett, USPS strategic communications specialist.

And it’s not just porches and steps. For those who have curbside mailboxes.

“Clear that path where we can get up to the mailbox, service the mailbox, and a path to get away because it does slow us down quite a bit. But we’re doing everything possible to get that mail to you today,” Inglett said.

If you don’t clear a path, it could mean you’ll miss your mail.

“If we can’t get to the mailbox safely, unfortunately, we won’t deliver that mail that day. But we will take it out the very next business day and make sure we make every effort to get that to you,” Inglett said.

If you notice your sidewalk is icy, Heueur says it wouldn’t hurt to throw some salt down.

Inglett says the safety of their carriers is their top priority.

That’s why the best thing the public can do, is keep their walkways and mail boxes cleared.