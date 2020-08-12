Be aware of peddler scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are reminding residents to be on the lookout for peddler scams.

If people are going door to door selling a service or product, they have to have a city peddler’s permit and a state sales tax license.

“You’ll have somebody maybe part of a group and they say that the manager or the boss or the supervisor has the peddler’s permit and they think that it covers all of them. Each person that’s going door to door knocking on the door has to have their own peddler’s permit,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says if a peddler does not have either of these permits on them, you should call police right away.