SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– You now have the chance to share your ideas on creating a more sustainable Sioux Falls.

Sustainability is something everyone in the Sioux Falls community can contribute to. Augustana University has added multiple gardens, meditation areas, and even a kitchen, allowing the school to not only teach students how to be more sustainable but also to give back to the city.

“One of the things that I see from my students is whether it is an academic class or just someplace where they can volunteer their time, a lot of them are really interested in doing things to make a difference locally,” said David O’Hara, Augustana University professor and director of sustainability.

But sustainability stretches far beyond the college campus. This month anyone in the community has the chance to share their ideas on improving the current sustainability plan.

“We are encouraging anyone who is interested in sustainability, what the future of our community looks like in terms of resilience and sustainability, to come out, to listen to where we are with the plan right now, and to have a conversation with us about the ideas on what they want to see in our community,” said Holly Meier, sustainability coordinator for the city of Sioux Falls.

“I think it’s important for everybody in the city to try as much as they can to get involved in sharing their opinion about sustainability because as I said, we are all in it together and no matter who you are, you’ve got something to contribute, your opinion matters, you’ll be affected by whatever decisions are made by the city, but more importantly, you’ve got good things to offer and we all need one another,” said O’Hara.

Working to create a game plan to improve the city for generations to come.

“We are also wanting to make sure we are prioritizing sustainability because we are a growing community and there’s a lot of benefits that come with that but there are some challenges too so how are we protecting our green space and community health as we are growing and also facing some environmental changes in the future,” said Meier.

“I think it’s important to get the whole city involved in sustainability because whatever we do, winds up affecting everybody else. There’s no little part of our ecosystem that’s detached from everything else everything’s connected,” said O’Hara.

There are four more sessions you can attend:

Wednesday, November 9, 6–7 p.m., Prairie West Library, 7630 West 26th Street

Thursday, November 10, 6–7 p.m., Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue

Tuesday, November 15, 6–7 p.m., Caille Library, 4100 South Carnegie Circle

Thursday, November 17, 6–7 p.m., Oak View Library, 3700 East Third Street

You can also participate virtually by filling out this form.