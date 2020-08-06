BBB warns of texting scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chances are you probably have your phone with you most of the time. Scammers are now sending text messages to try and get your personal information.

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says the latest comes in the form of a text claiming to be from Wells Fargo. It says a charge to your account has been denied, with a link to click on. Schmidt says its best to not click on the link.

“I think clicking on the link can cause problems, it could download malware to your computer, your mobile device, your tablet, and often times what they are looking to do is glean all your contact information, in addition, they may be looking to gleaning all your bank account information,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also suggests calling the place where the text is claiming to be from. She reminds people to never give out unsolicited information to a text message or phone call.