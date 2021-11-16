BBB warns of scammers requesting Google Voice verification code

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re selling items online, there’s a scam the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of.

Scammers are targeting younger sellers on platforms like TikTok and Facebook Marketplace. They want you to share your Google Voice Verification code in an attempt to create an account linked to your phone and your contacts.

“They want requests for money, they want access to my accounts perhaps if I have a Gmail account and I have banking information sent there, retirement information set there. They’re really looking to capitalize on my identity,” State Director Jessie Schmidt said.

The scammer claims to be requesting the code as a method to prove that you’re not scamming them.

