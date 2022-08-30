SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Biden announced that $10,000 in federal student loans will be forgiven for those who make less than $125,000 a year.

There are still a lot of questions about how the program will work.

And the Better Business Bureau says that uncertainty is exactly what scammers like to exploit. They’ve seen an increase in scam texts and emails involving student loans in KELOLAND.

“Well, we are going to tell you it is all too soon. So if you have a federal student loan just sit back and relax. Let these administrators figure out exactly what they are going to do first and then get back to you,” Jessie Schmidt with the BBB said.

Schmidt says responding to an email or text message is risky. She suggests you look up the number yourself and make contact that way.