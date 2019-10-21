BBB hosting free cyber security seminar this Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses today are facing threats from all over but the No. 1 cyber threat comes from business email compromise. The Better Business Bureau is hosting its annual cyber security seminar this Wednesday in an effort to inform the local community about the scam.

Scamming businesses by taking over emails or phishing is costing companies a lot.

“From mid-2016 to mid-2019 there was globally $26 billion exposed. It’s getting worse,” Arica Kulm said.

Kulm is a Cyber Intelligence Analyst with Dakota State University. She’ll be one of the guest speakers at the BBB Cyber Security Seminar this week. Kulm says scammers are coming up with new ways to target the people in charge.

“Where the finance department or H.R. will get an email from someone that looks to be an employee saying, ‘Hey my bank account’s changed. Can you change it over to this new account.’ Then all of a sudden their checks are going into a scammer’s account rather than the legitimate account,” Kulm said.

These email scams affect businesses of any size, from small to large. They happen across the country including right here in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve seen hospitals taken down with business email compromise. Municipalities taken down. We’ve seen our small organizations get ransomware. It really can happen to any of us,” Jessie Schmidt, with the BBB, said.

That’s why learning some tools on how to avoid scams is important.

“If you don’t talk about a problem, it doesn’t make the problem go away. It just means nobody knows about it. The more you make people aware of it, the more you can prevent it,” Kulm said.

Wednesday’s seminar at Avera’s Pasque Place is free but you’re asked to pre-register for the event. It will also feature experts from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and SDN Communications.