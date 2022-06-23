SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a concern for people all across the country: high gas prices.

It costs Michael Saunders $140 to fill his pickup with gas.

With three vehicles total, he has to make more room for higher fuel costs.

“Try to budget more for that and less on food or going out with the family, family time everything,” driver Michael Saunders said.

High gas prices mean people may be looking for more ways to save, such as apps that tell you where the cheapest gas is in your area.

While they can offer helpful information, Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says to make sure you know what you’re signing up for.

The BBB says many mobile apps ask for access to personal information such as your geographic location or contact lists.

“If you’re sharing information with all these apps, what are they doing to do with it? What are you going to give up to get? And do you really need to be sharing that?” said Jessie Schmidt, VP of the South Dakota Region for the BBB.

Schmidt says you should be reading a company’s privacy policies before hitting accept.

“All of this information can be used for good or bad. It’s just we have to actively decide if we’re going to share that information with the company or not,” Schmidt said.

Saunders uses an app to shop around for the best gas prices, but he only allows it to track his location when he’s using the app, giving him another opportunity to save some money at the pump.