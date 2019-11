ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – Police in Aberdeen say they started their Halloween off with a bang.

Thursday morning, a detective was conducting a welfare check when they found a bazooka round.

Several people were evacuated from the neighborhood while crews from Ellsworth Air Force Base removed the rocket. It was taken to a gun range south of town and detonated safely.

Authorities say a soldier returned home with the bazooka round after serving in the Korean War.

No charges are expected.