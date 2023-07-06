SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host the city’s first annual “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive.

The fire department, law enforcement and emergency medical services will compete to see who can bring in the most blood donations.

Blood donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 21st outside the Chamber office along Splitrock Boulevard. All donors will also receive a Battle of the Badges t-shirt.

You can sign up to donate through the Community Blood Bank.