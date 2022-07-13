ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A group of individuals wearing face coverings, including one in a Batman mask, are being sought by Aberdeen police.

The Aberdeen Police Department posted a video Wednesday morning showing three people wanted in connection to a burglary at a convenience store Tuesday night. Within an hour of the post, police are “pretty sure” they have identified the three suspects.

Police say there was evidence of forcible entry, and several hundred dollars of merchandise was stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911.