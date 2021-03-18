Basketball returns to the PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state boys basketball tournaments are underway in Aberdeen, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls. The PREMIER Center is hosting the class “A” tournament.

The PREMIER Center hasn’t hosted a basketball game since the 2020 Summit League Championships.

“A little surreal that it’s been so long since we’ve had one in here and really pretty cool that we’re going to be the ones that come back and bring basketball back into the PREMIER Center,” SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the class “A” tournament, where masks are required, but policing that is easier said than done.

“We’re asking for it to be on to come into the building, make sure that everybody’s got one, that they make the decision, hopefully, again asking folks and pleading with folks to do the right thing,” Krogstrand said.

The Sioux Falls mask mandate has expired, but the motive behind the requirement extends beyond basketball.

“Even though we’ve reached this championship event, a lot of schools still have mask mandates locally and at the end of the day we’re still trying to make sure we’re able to have graduations, we’re able to have state track & field, we’re able to have state golf and everything this spring,” Krogstrand said.

The Activities Association is also allowing an extra 30 minutes between games to help usher fans in and out, and keep everyone safe.

“A little bit more flow, a little bit more opportunity for us to clean, to sanitize, to do those kinds of things between games just to make it a more safe environment for everybody that’s involved,” Krogstrand said.

Krogstrand says it’s worth the extra time and effort to be able to finally crown another boys basketball champion.

“To just be back playing and to be after it again, I think everybody’s just got a little extra excitement knowing how last year ended to be here and to have this state culminating event we’re really excited for it,” Krogstrand said.