SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The game of basketball translates into big bucks for Sioux Falls businesses.

The NSIC Basketball Tournament is the first of four major hoop events happening in Sioux Falls over the next three weeks.

“All these people coming to town, all these fun games, who’s going to beat who, and of course, the economic side is important too,” Experience Sioux Falls CEO Teri Schmidt said.

The list includes the Summit League Championships, which expanded to a ten-team tournament and added a fifth day.

“All the additions this year with adding teams, adding a day, and all the fans coming to town, it probably could well be the biggest one,” Schmidt said.

Toss in girl’s and boy’s state tournaments and the overall economic impact is significant.

“I think between the NSIC, the Summit League, and then the state tournaments coming up, we could well be looking at least $5-million, if not more, in average economic impact for the community,” Schmidt said.

“When the traffic increases and all the people that are coming in here, at the end of the day that’s great for everybody here downtown,” Lucky’s General Manager Michelle Gilberts said.

Michelle Gilberts is the general manager at Lucky’s. She says the spike in business is especially important coming off a traditionally slower month.

“Usually, February is a slower month here in South Dakota with the weather impacting that but last weekend we had an enormous increase in numbers,” Gilberts said.

A welcomed boost before the calendar has even turned to March.

“It’s a hot time in Sioux Falls. They’re going to sell more, whether it’s food or a car,” Schmidt said.

The Summit League Championships start Friday at the PREMIER Center. The state “AA” girls basketball tournament begins March 9th at the Sanford Pentagon, while the state “A” boys tourney tips off March 16th at the PREMIER Center.