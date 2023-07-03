HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser benefiting a local youth sports program took place Monday at Spring Creek Country Club near Harrisburg.

After spending the weekend on the baseball field, the families of 5Tool Sports hit the links Monday to raise money for the program.

“When you travel for sports, especially baseball, it’s really expensive for every family, every year, so any costs that we can get rid of that’s really what we try to do,” 5Tool Sports Director Ronnie Weir said.

Ronnie Weir leads 5Tool Sports, which offers youth baseball and basketball, with religion playing a prominent role.

“It’s really a ministry to teach kids the foundation principles while we’re teaching them the high-level skills, the five tools of each sport. There’s five tools in each sport, then we teach five tools of God, five promises and five virtues like humility and generosity and discipline, things like that,” Weir said.

“We just really loved the people and the families that were involved and they have a slogan, Mighty Attitude, Mighty Effort,” 5Tool Sports parent Jeff Hauser said.

Jeff Hauser has two sons who are part of 5Tool Sports.

“We just believe that with the way youth sports are right now, there’s a lot of opportunity for programs like this to grow,” Hauser said.

The event and program also help highlight the importance of youth sports.

“You learn so much about leadership and teamwork and trust and honesty and preparation, and it’s just a lot of good skills that prepare you for the real world,” Hauser said.

Weir hopes they learn another simple, yet important lesson.

“Just be better as people and in the community,” Weir said.

Weir says about 120 families are currently part of 5Tool Sports, and hoped to raise more than $1,000 during the event.