UPDATE: Restaurant in Sioux Falls hosting lunch, dinner for city officials and first responders

UPDATED 12:05 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Restaurants across Sioux Falls are offering free food for city officials and first responders Wednesday.

The Barrel House and Kravn were offering free lunches and have added they will provide dinners as well.

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza is also offering a meal on the house for first responders and city officials.

8:45 a.m.

A pair of Sioux Falls restaurants are offering hot lunches for city officials and first responders Wednesday.

The Barrel House and Kravn are offering free lunches. Papa Woody’s pizza will also be offering free meals.

On Facebook the Barrel House, “We want to say Thank you for all the hard work in cleaning up after the tornado!”