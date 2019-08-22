Barrel House event Monday raising money for Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Barrel House hopes you’ll stop by for lunch or dinner next Monday to help support local Veterans.

The Sioux Falls restaurant is giving back 10-percent of Monday’s sales to Midwest Honor Flight. The nonprofit organization takes Veterans from South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in their honor. Barrel House owner Mark Fonder says it’s the least he can do for people who have served the country in our military.

“We want to give back. The people that serve our country, they deserve it,” Fonder said.

Midwest Honor Flight’s missions are flown by American Airlines. The overall cost for a flight these days is around $150,000. There are two flights coming up soon. Mission Five takes off on September 24th and Mission Six, featuring Vietnam Veterans only, flies out on October 12th.