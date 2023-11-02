SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we’ve made it through Halloween it’s on to the next holiday and that’s Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, though, not everyone can afford to put food on the table.

But a local restaurant has teamed up with a few other businesses to provide 250 turkey dinners, free of charge.

“What they are doing for the community is outstanding,” Russ Pixler with Mariner Wealth Advisors said.

Russ Pixler with Mariner Wealth Advisors is referring to the Barrel House and its non-profit; the Hungry Hearts Foundation.

For years, Hungry Hearts has raised money to pay for kids’ school lunches who can’t afford them.

But later this month, the Barrel House and Hungry Hearts is going to be donating 250 turkey dinners to area families in need.

“So we’ll have one whole turkey 16 to 20 pounds, a couple cans of vegetables, stuffing, and five pounds of potatoes, I mean it’s not everything, but it’s a good start,” Hungry Hearts co-founder Jesse Severson said.

“They are known for their charitable giving,” Pixler said.

So is the company Pixler works for.

Mariner Wealth Advisors donates hundreds of thousands of dollars across the country each year; $50,000 just in the Sioux Falls area.

So when they heard the Barrel House was going to be organizing a free giveaway for Thanksgiving, they wanted to be a part of it by donating $5,000 to the cause.

“It’s a good time to do this, right before the holidays and there’s a lot of people who need this,” Pixler said.

A free full-size turkey with all the fixings, now that’s a reason to give thanks.

“That will definitely feed a family; a family of four will definitely have something to eat on Thanksgiving day,” Severson said.

The giveaway will be held November 21st in the Barrel House parking lot from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., no questions asked.

Budget Blinds and Walmart also donated to the cause.