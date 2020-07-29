Barrel House closes after positive tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another Sioux Falls restaurant has closed its doors after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Barrel House closed once before back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened after the city lifted restrictions that limited capacity to no more than 10 customers.

Now, it’s closed again Monday.

“A server came back positive and we decided when we had another case, because we had a few more tests, so we decided for the safety of our customers and our staff we are going to close down for a week, sanitize and deep clean,” owner Mark Fonder said

Owner Mark Fonder says it was a hard decision to make, even though he doesn’t think customers were put at great risk, because of social distancing and masks worn by his staff. But he says it’s in the best interest of everyone.

“We just want to be upfront with everyone, we want to be honest I don’t want to hide anything from anyone,” Fonder said.

Fonder says he wants customers to know, he and his staff have taken every precaution since reopening.

“We have a questionnaire, we temp every employee before they even come in the back door, they have to have a mask on, they wash their hands, we are not doctors we are not experts, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our customers and our employees by asking them these questions, if they have any symptoms we definitely do not let them come in the restaurant, we send them home,” Fonder said.

Fonder says when he closed the first time, it was hard on him and his 100 employees. It’s going to be equally hard on them again, but he says it’s the right thing to do.

“Our ultimate goal is to protect our staff and to protect the guests,” general manager Terry Scheu said.

General Manager Terry Scheu is one of those employees. He says, the decision was made to close after they met and decided they wanted full disclosure.

“Do you pretend like it’s not there or do you take bold action,” Scheu said. “This was a very difficult decision and it was a hard decision for Mark to make and I’m glad I’m not in his shoes, because the future is so uncertain with this virus, but that decision was not taken lightly,” Scheu said

A decision they hope they won’t have to make again.

Fonder says he hopes to reopen on Monday.