Barn fire in Garretson on Saturday

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday, crews with the Garretson, Renner and Brandon fire departments responded to a barn fire around 3 p.m. on Dows Street in Garretson, South Dakota.

A member of the Renner fire department told our KELOLAND News reporter on scene that it was a single barn dwelling that caught fire. All animals were taken out safely and there was no loss of life. He said around 400 bales of hay were in the barn.

Minnehaha County Search and Rescue also responded to support the three fire departments.

