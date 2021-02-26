Barks and Brews event raises more than $10,000 for Sioux Falls Humane Society

The event last weekend raised more than $10,000 in donations and food. Barks and Brews was created by the staff at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and is part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative.

“Barks and Brews #1 was an amazing success!” said The Animals and Staff at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society in a news release. “We would like to thank the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for their hard work and dedication to the animals in our community, the volunteers and staff who helped with the event, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”