SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend, you can lace up your shoes to help homeless animals in Sioux Falls.

From wagging tails, to whiskers, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society currently has more than 500 animals in its care.

Shelter staff say that adds up to more than $7,000 a day in care for pets needing a forever home.

“Food, medical care, daily care. If they get sick, we need to put them on medication, things like that,” SFAHS community outreach supervisor Dana Konzem said.

You can help support the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society at Bark in the Park this Saturday at Pasley Park.

“This is one of our larger fundraisers,” Konzem said.

It will feature a 3K walk, 5K run, vendors, and more.

Registration starts at 8:30 and the walk and run start at 10:00.

If you’d rather not break a sweat, you can enjoy the other activities at Bark in the Park.

“I think it really brings people together. It helps introduce us to new members of our community. Maybe people that hadn’t heard of our shelter before will see the event and come out,” SFAHS adoption counselor Reiya Pugh said.

Bark in the Park usually raises about $7,000-10,000 for the shelter

“We rely on our community to help us out,” Konzem said.



