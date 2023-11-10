SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For all the people out there wanting to update their wardrobe, you are in luck.

Business attire, bags and shoes fill the EMBE gym Friday, practically begging people to shop ’til they drop.

“I’m just getting started. So I’ve been in the jewelry section, found a fabulous pair of earrings, and I know I’m going to find some great pants, a great blazer, a great dress, some other accessories. I mean, what am I not going to find here?” shopper Angie Iverson said.

Along with the great prices, people can shop easy knowing all the proceeds will go to benefiting EMBE’s Dress for Success.

“This closet sale is specifically for funding our Dress for Success,” EMBE’s women’s program manager Courtney Hardie said.

EMBE’s Dress for Success helps women look the part, but it’s about much more than that.

“We are here for women in our community looking to get a job or advance their career or get back into the workforce. So we offer services such as interview help, help you write a resume, help you look up for a job on computers we have in our computer area careers center,” chief of staff Kelly Ballew said.

“I never realized the impact that clothing has on an individual in their confidence and self-esteem until I had my first crying session with someone who put on an outfit that they had just never thought that they were good enough to wear,” Hardie said.

While you shop at the Fall Closet Sale, know you are positively impacting the lives of many women.

“So this helps us keep our doors open and keep supplying those things that these women need,” Ballew said.

“I’m in the right clothing, I’m in the right job, I deserve to be here, I belong here. And so that’s what we want to cultivate,” Hardie said.

EMBE’s Fall Closet Sale will go until 7 p.m. Friday, November 10.

Saturday, November 11 it is open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a bag sale from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

There will also be a discount for military members and veterans.