SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend across the county.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ both officially hit theaters Friday.

Pops of pink could be seen at West Mall 7 Theatres as movie watchers dressed for the occasion.

“This is actually my dad’s sweater because I don’t have any pink clothes and this (hat) I found at Platos closet,” Barbie fan Amanda Olmstead said.

In the highly-talked about movie, Barbie and Ken discover what life is like in the real world.

The Barbie buzz is attracting generations of fans, including Jessica and Emery Voelker.

“We’re having a little mom/daughter day and we thought it would be fun to come out to the Barbie movie. Growing up, we both played with Barbies, and I passed down my Barbies to Emery, so it’s kind of fun,” Voelker said.

The owner of West Mall 7 told says this will likely be the biggest weekend of the the summer for the theater.

“I’m doing a two-movie day, which is highly unusual for me,” Barbie fan Deb Muller said.

Muller is planned to returning to West Mall 7 Friday night to see ‘Oppenheimer,’ a three-hour movie about the creation of the atomic bomb.

“It’s kind of the thing to do to do this weekend,” Muller said.

Other theaters in KELOLAND are also having a big weekend.

The owner of Dakota Cinema in Madison said an early showing of ‘Barbie’ Thursday night was nearly sold out.