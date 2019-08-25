Bar in Sioux Falls holds benefit for Presli Peterson

A KELOLAND bar is looking to help a family in need.

The Liebrary Bar in Sioux Falls held a benefit for Presli Peterson.

Nearly a month ago, the 15-year-old girl died from a sudden heart attack.

So, to help with expenses, the bar held a silent auction and raffle to raise money for the family.

“It’s amazing. I don’t feel like I’m worthy of this much attention. But, evidently they think I am, and I’m just so grateful for this place. I love this place. Everybody around here just makes me feel at home,” Roy & Reed Peterson, dad and brother of Presli said.

There’s a GoFundMe set up for the family.

