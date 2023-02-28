ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A Worthington, Minnesota man was arrested following gunshots in Aberdeen over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to an area of 6th Avenue and South Main Street just before midnight on Saturday.

Investigators say two groups got into a fight inside a local bar. As one group was leaving in a vehicle, police say a passenger fired a handgun.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

20-year-old Nickel Channoi is facing a list of charges, including Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, and Underage drinking.