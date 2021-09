SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls bank robbery suspect is expected to enter a guilty plea this week.

Court papers say Phillip Hanten walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on North Cliff Avenue back in May. He allegedly handed a teller a note asking for $2,000 dollars. The teller handed him cash, he put it in his sweatshirt and took off.

A short time later, police arrested the Iowa man near Falls Park.

Hanten signed a plea agreement and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon.